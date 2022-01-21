FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,222,000 after buying an additional 442,700 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

