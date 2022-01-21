FY2022 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

