FY2022 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Exelixis by 42.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

