FY2023 EPS Estimates for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RADA Electronic Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of RADA opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,327,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

