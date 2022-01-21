FY2023 EPS Estimates for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RADA Electronic Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.
Shares of RADA opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,327,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
