FY2025 Earnings Forecast for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

BBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

BHP Group stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 145.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,478 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $104,915,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,702,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,423,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1,458.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

