FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Issued By Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

