Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $120.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $37,940 and sold 30,000 shares worth $76,600. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

