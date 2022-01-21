Gas Hits Market Capitalization of $47.41 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $4.68 or 0.00012201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $47.41 million and $5.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00061900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.27 or 0.07218448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,314.35 or 0.99871091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063602 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

