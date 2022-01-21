Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Shares Up 9.7%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY)’s share price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPZY)

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaztransport & Technigaz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.