Gemini Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $5.54 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $241.35 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00049747 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 241,774,746 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

