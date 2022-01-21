Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $643.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

