General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

GD opened at $208.98 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.76 and a 200-day moving average of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

