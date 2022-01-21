Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.77. 1,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 166,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $862.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.11.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 268.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
