Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Gentherm worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THRM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.