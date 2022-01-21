Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.49. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

