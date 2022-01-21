GeoDB (GEO) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $581,112.93 and $225.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049900 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006388 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 348,503,134 coins and its circulating supply is 47,535,538 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.