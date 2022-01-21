Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as high as C$2.39. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$106.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

