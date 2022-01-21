Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as high as C$2.39. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 700 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$106.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24.
About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
