Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $72.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.58.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.