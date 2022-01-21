Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,611,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 477,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $77,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,106,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,200,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.68. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.