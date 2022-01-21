Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GKOS stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

