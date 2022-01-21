Glenview Trust Co Acquires 397 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $123.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

