Glenview Trust Co Acquires 474 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $188.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW Co. has a one year low of $130.22 and a one year high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

