Glenview Trust Co Buys 255 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.