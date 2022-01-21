Glenview Trust Co Has $882,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock opened at $270.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.85 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.