Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,668,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

