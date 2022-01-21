Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

