Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.79 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

