Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $1,703,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $11,153,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $116,843,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $2,283,000. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

