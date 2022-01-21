Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 486,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

