Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $144.86 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

