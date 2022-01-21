Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) vs. Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golar LNG and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG $438.64 million 3.35 -$273.56 million $3.77 3.55 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golar LNG.

Risk & Volatility

Golar LNG has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golar LNG and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG 1 1 1 0 2.00 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golar LNG currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Golar LNG’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG 91.19% 0.12% 0.05% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Golar LNG beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG. The Power segment integrated LNG based downstream solutions, through the ownership and operation of FSRUs and associated terminal and power generation infrastructure. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

