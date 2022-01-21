Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,132,126 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $181,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% during the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 291,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 150,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.07 and a 12 month high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

