Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $199.85 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,428,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $199,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

