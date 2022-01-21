Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 152,612 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $221,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.82 and its 200 day moving average is $190.14. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

