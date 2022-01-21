Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Motorola Solutions worth $212,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $238.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

