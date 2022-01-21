Goodfood Market Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Raymond James also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$77.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.80 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.