Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.16.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

