Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) Shares Up 4.4%

Gopher Protocol Inc (OTCMKTS:GOPH) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 36,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 883,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20.

Gopher Protocol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

Gopher Protocol Inc, a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards.

