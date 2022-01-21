Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,265.89

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,265.89 ($17.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,155 ($15.76). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,196 ($16.32), with a volume of 308,318 shares changing hands.

GFTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($22.10) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.33) to GBX 1,325 ($18.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,321.67 ($18.03).

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,207.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,265.99.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

