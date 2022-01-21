Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.68.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

