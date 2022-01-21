Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,997 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Xerox by 8.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after buying an additional 2,373,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xerox by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,807,000 after buying an additional 830,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xerox by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,654,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Xerox by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,958,000 after buying an additional 115,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $72,811,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XRX opened at $22.42 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

