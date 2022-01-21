Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 6,100 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.78% of Realogy worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC now owns 245,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Realogy by 125.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realogy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,556,000 after acquiring an additional 190,361 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Realogy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 221,371 shares during the period.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

