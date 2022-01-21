Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Federated Hermes worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE FHI opened at $34.48 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

