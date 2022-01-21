Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 32,700 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.30 and a 12 month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

