Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

