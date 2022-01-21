Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $101.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00320415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001064 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003610 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

