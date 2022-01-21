GravityCoin (GXX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,610.23 and $14.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.88 or 0.07291279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,867.90 or 1.00034545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00063336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007620 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,946,260 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

