Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. XPeng accounts for 0.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

XPeng stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 68,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,928. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 7.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

