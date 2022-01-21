Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $24.25. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 5,642 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GO. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,852,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,469,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.