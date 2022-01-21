Hakka.Finance Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $241,892.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006498 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

HAKKA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 342,292,678 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

